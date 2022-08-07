Johnny Depp ‘made’ Amber Heard lose $50 million?

Amber Heard reportedly lost over %50 million in cash and assets during the course of her legal battle against Johnny Depp.

This revelation has been forward in the form of a report by the Daily Beast and according to their findings, the Aquaman star suffered a financial loss equal to almost “$47-50 million” range over a “3-5 year period”.

The major chunk of which, would have come from Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean paycheck, which he received during the course of their legal proceedings.

Per unsealed documents from the court, Amber “walked away from tens of millions of dollars” despite it being a “community property asset.”

The Daily Beast also noted that the main reason divorce details were retracted from the public domain during the trial was that the actress refused the payment at the time.