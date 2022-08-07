Khloe Kardashian parts ways with private equity investor beau after weeks of dating

 
August 06, 2022
Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian welcomes her second baby via surrogate, whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson

By Web Desk
August 07, 2022
Khloe Kardashian reportedly split from mystery private equity investor beau before the birth of her second child via surrogacy Tristan Thompson.

The American TV personality, 38,  and her investor boyfriend, whose name has not been revealed, split shortly before the birth of Khloe's second child.

The mom-of-two began dating the businessman earlier in June, as per Us Weekly. However, the couple chose to go their separate ways after two months of their romance.

It was announced on Friday that Kim Kardashian's sister had just welcomed her second baby, a boy, via surrogate, whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson.