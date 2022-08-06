Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller exude couple goals as they make rare sighting together

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller exuded couple couples while making a rare sighting together on Thursday.

The 13 Going on 30 star, 50, and the CaliGroup CEO, who have been dating for over four years but have only been pictured together a handful of times, were spotted leaving a workout in Los Angeles.

The Adam Project performer donned a high-necked black tank top.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

She showcased her trim legs in black and gray camouflage leggings and sported black and white sneakers.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, John donned a light gray t-shirt that displayed his toned biceps as he opened the door to his beau's black BMW.

Jennifer has been dating the divorced father of two since 2018. The pair split up for a while in 2020 but later reconciled.



