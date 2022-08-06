Did Elon Musk just admit that he's an alien?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. —NDTV

While answering a question at Tesla's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, billionaire Elon Musk said that his talented team at Tesla would keep the company running even if he "was kidnapped by aliens" or went back to his "home planet".

Musk was referring to news that got viral last year where he answered a Twitter user who had asked him if he were an alien.

"Obv (obviously)," he had replied.

Daily Mail reported that amid the Twitter fiasco, shareholders were worried Tesla CEO Elon Musk would step down from his role at the EV car company if he is forced to buy the microblogging platform.

However, the CEO responded jokingly reassuring the stockholders that he trusted his team at Tesla.

During the question and answer session at Tesla's new headquarters in Austin, Texas, Gary Black who is the managing partner of The Future Fund asked Musk how he would split his time if he purchased Twitter.



After he ensured the crowd that Tesla would continue to live, Musk also clarified that he was not leaving.

"I am not leaving, to be clear," the carmaker remarked.



Referring to his announcement that Tesla had produced its three millionth EV since 2004, he wondered how many cars the company would have in a decade.

"10 years ago we had less than 3,000 cars and now we've made three million," he said.