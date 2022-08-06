Kate Middleton wins against Meghan Markle in popularity challenge: Study

Kate Middleton popularity has undermined Meghan Markle's fan following.
The Duchess of Cambridge has ranked number one in Tatler's best-dressed list for 2022, leaving Meghan behind by many points.
Royal commentator Richard Eden turned to his social media to talk about Meghan not making the top 10.
Mr Eden tweeted: "Bit harsh? Duchess of Cambridge is Number One in @tatlermagazine's Best Dressed list for 2022 while Duchess of Sussex fails to make top ten."
Tatler described future queen Kate's style as "sovereign superstar".
He added: "Everything should be perfectly tailored, embracing current catwalk trends through a lens of appropriate dress lengths and classic silhouettes."
