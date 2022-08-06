Willow Smith defends her father is a 'human' after Oscars slapgate

Willow Smith is speaking in favour of father Will Smith after infamous Oscars contorversy.
Defending her father's altercation at the award show after he slapped host Chris Rock, Willow speaks fondly of his gentle personality.
“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” she told Billboard.
“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”
Will Smith slap came after Rock poked fun at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition Aloepecia.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson called it quits in 2019
Anne Heche seemingly suffered significant burns, per law enforcement officials
Britney Spears thinks her father has stooped so low that he's trying to harass her by publicising medical docs
Brooklyn Beckham said for Nicola, “You have the most amazing heart, I love you so so much” followed by numerous...
Deepika Padukone shares her favourite character in her 15-year career
Prince Harry threatening the Royal Family with ‘dual attack’ from explosive tell-all