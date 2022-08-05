Melanie Lynskey reveals she had faced body-shaming on Coyote Ugly sets

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey recently opened up about body shaming she had faced on the sets of Coyote Ugly movie.



“All the girls had this regimen they had to go on. It was ridiculous,” revealed the actress in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She continued, “I was already starving myself and as thin as I could possibly be for this body, and I was still a size four.”

The Don’t Look Up star shared that she faced “faced harsh criticism about her weight from the movie’s original costume designer, makeup artist and more while she was filming in the early 2000s”.

“There were already people putting a lot of Spanx on me in wardrobe fittings and being very disappointed when they saw me, the costume designer being like, ‘Nobody told me there would be girls like you,” remarked Melanie.

She added, “Just the feedback was constantly like, ‘You’re not beautiful. You’re not beautiful.'”