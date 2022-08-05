Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi’s photo twinning in all-black outfit wins hearts

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner turned heads as she looked gorgeous in a black dress for a date night with her daughter Stormi and beau Travis Scott.

The Kardashians alum, 24, was recently clicked by the paparazzi as she headed out for a dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in London, Thursday.

In the pictures, Kylie flaunted her enviable figure in a strapless black mini dress, leaving fans in awe of her glam look.

Wherein the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in black dresses.

Kylie added inches to her frame with a pair of black heeled sandals as she styled her dark tresses loosely in glamorous waves and let her outfit do all the talking while keeping her accessories minimal.

Meanwhile, the rapper, 31, cut a trendy figure in washed-out jeans and a graphic T-shirt, which he wore underneath a black leather jacket.

Their outing comes after Kylie defended herself against accusations she failed to follow proper sanitary protocols while visiting a lab in Milan for her make-up collection.

She responded specifically to Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy-award-winning make-up artist who called out Kylie on Instagram after she posted photos from the lab on Wednesday.