'Confidential Assignment 2’ gets fall release date with stellar star cast

Confidential Assignment, a crime and action based Korean movie which originally released on January 14, 2017, is set to release to international audiences this fall with a stellar star cast.
The second edition of the movie welcomes two new stars, with Daniel Henney and Jin Sun Kyu.
The plot line of the movie continues with a North Korean officer and a South Korean officer teaming up to catch a criminal who has fled from the North to the South.
Hyun Bin plays the role of Rim Chul Ryung, a North Korean special investigation officer. Yoo Hae Jin portrays Kang Jin Tae, a South Korean detective, reported Pinkvilla.
American model and actor Daniel Henney is set to play the role of Jack, an FBI detective from the United States, while Jin Sun Kyu plays the role of Jang Myung Joon, the leader of a criminal organization.
Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will also reprise her role of Park Min Young, the sister-in-law of Kang Jin Tae, as per Pinkvilla.
The movie is directed by Kim Sung Hoon and will hit the theatres sometime in September 2022.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been disputing over £17million Swiss chalet
Last week, the pair enjoyed a sunny summer walk together alongside the America’s Got Talent judge
A former senior security called out Prince Harry for launching a second lawsuit against the British government
Prince William has been trending on Twitter
Harry Styles had to spend three-hours in makeup room to get his tattoos covered for his role in the new movie
Tom Cruise will turn as Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible movies titled, 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning...