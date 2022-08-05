Meghan Markle 'transfixed' on Prince Harry, is his 'biggest suporter'

Meghan Markle is lauded for her tenacious and confident personality.

Body language expert Darren Stanton in his recent observation touched upon how the Duchess of Sussex plays a nurturing role in the life of her husband.

“In the early days of Meghan Markle joining the Royal family, there was a lot of speculation in terms of how she was going to convey herself and fit into life as a senior Royal.

“Right from the outset, Meghan was a very strong and confident person, perhaps due to her tenacious nature and the motivation she has had to have become a star in her own right in the world of acting.”

Mr Stanton added: “It’s clear from Meghan’s body language that she loves Harry very much, and she very much plays the role of his biggest supporter in their relationship, with Meghan on hand to boost Harry’s confidence in situations where he isn’t feeling as self-assured.

“A tell-tale sign that shows how deeply Meghan is in love with Harry is the way she looks at him with a fixed gaze - when Harry is talking or engaged in an activity, you’ll notice Meghan is transfixed on him, staring at him adoringly - a sign of reciprocal liking and sharing a deep rapport with someone.

“Similarly to Princess Diana, Meghan isn’t afraid to show her emotions, and there has been plenty of times she and Harry have displayed affectionate gestures towards one another publicly, holding hands and being tactile, touching each other’s elbows or back - intimate areas to touch.”

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018, two years they met in 2016.