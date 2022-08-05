TWICE spills MAJOR beans on mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’: Details Inside

K-pop band TWICE is all set to release new music!

TWICE took to their twitter on 4 August and shared a timetable picture possessing more information about their upcoming 11th mini album Between 1&2.As reported by Pinkvilla.

As per the timetable image, Teasers will be leading off on August 9 at midnight KST, TWICE will drop an opening trailer in addition to something titled ‘Eavesdropping on Talk’.

The first set of concept photos will be shared on August 17 at midnight KST and second set of concept photos dropping the next day.

Snippets of B-Side tracks Queen of Hearts and Brave will release on August 19 at midnight KST.

Meanwhile, an 'album sneak peek' on August 23 at midnight KST will be followed by two music video teasers over the next couple of days.

Between 1&2 full album is set to drop on 26 August.

