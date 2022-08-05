 
Friday August 05, 2022
Rain to make a cameo in tvN's upcoming series 'Umbrella'

Jung Ji Hoon known as Rain to feature in Umbrella for a cameo appearance

By Web Desk
August 05, 2022
Rain to make a cameo in tvN's upcoming series 'Umbrella'

Actor Jung Ji Hoon aka Rain will  be making a cameo appearance in the Umbrella.

On August 3, Rain recently announced that he would be making a special appearance on tvN's new show Umbrella as reported by Pinkvilla.

The upcoming series Umbrella is a story depicting the struggle of warfare in the Joseon Dynasty.

According to Pinkvilla, Rain's cameo in Umbrella would be his first appearance in a historical drama and fans are very excited.

Popular for his passionate performances, people are curious about the impression Rain will deliver to the viewers with his cameo appearance in Umbrella.

Starring Kim Hye Soo, Choi Won Young, and Moon Sang Min, the drama is scheduled to air on October, 8.