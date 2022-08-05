Kate Middleton, William’s birthday wish for Meghan Markle sparks fury

Kate Middleton and Prince William extended an olive branch to Meghan Markle on her birthday, August 4

Kate Middleton and Prince William extended an olive branch to Meghan Markle on her birthday, August 4, by addressing a birthday message to her, however, royal fans are not pleased, as per OK! Magazine.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to their social media on Thursday to wish the Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday with a picture of her with the caption: “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

The post, however, was met with some criticism from royal fans who felt that Prince William and Kate need not have wished Meghan in light of her ongoing feud with the royal family since 2020’s Megxit and subsequent interviews attacking the family.

One royal fan wrote, “She really doesn't deserve birthday wishes,” while another chimed in saying, “I don’t recall the Sussexes wishing any member of the royal family a happy birthday.”

However, some royal watchdogs lauded both Kate and husband William for being the bigger person and extending the olive branch, with one saying: “William and Catherine always take the high road. Always choose to be graceful and classy. Incredible.”

Kate and William weren’t the only royals to wish Meghan on her birthday, with Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also extending felicitations with a message that said: “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

Meghan famously stepped away from the royal family in 2020 along with husband Prince Harry, and now resides in the US with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.