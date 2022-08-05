'Wonderland' singer AleXa announces US tour: Details

AleXa has revealed the details of her upcoming US tour

AleXa will be meeting their fans in the United States soon.

On August 3, the Korean American K-pop idol officially announced her plans for a tour of the US; it will take her to eight cities this October.

AleXa will showcase her talent from Jersey City to Los Angeles on eight fun nights; the tour will kick off from Jersey City on October 18.

The South Korea-based artist will be performing in Puerto Rico on October 20, Atlanta on October 22, Chicago on October 23, Oklahoma City on October 25, Houston on October 27, San Francisco on October 28, and Los Angeles on October 30.

AleXa is a Korean American singer, actor and is gaining prominence for her song Wonderland. She recently also celebrated Wonderland garnering 5 million streams on Spotify.