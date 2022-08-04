Prince Harry ‘finally hearing royal pleas: ‘Having second thoughts’

Royal experts suspect Prince Harry may be having “more second thoughts” about spilling the Royal Family’s secrets in his memoir.

This revelation has been made by Daily Mail's Editor At Large Richard Kay , in his interview with True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.

Mr Kay admitted to the publication that there is “still a possibility that the entreaties of the Royal Family have not fallen on death ears.”



He even pointed out how the prince may be having “second thoughts about when he publishes this book at all.”

This claim comes after the Duke of Sussex promised fans, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”