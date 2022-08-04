BLACKPINK announces music videos for ‘BORN PINK’ return

BLACKPINK are set to make their long-awaited comeback this month with a full album with a pre-release single followed by the whole release along with two music videos!
As reported by Pinkvilla, BLACKPINK's BORN PINK is scheduled to release this month, and the album itself will be dropping next month.
Before this announcement, the girl group's agency, YG Entertainment, shared their plans to make music videos with a big budget.
BLACKPINK's most recent release was the first full group track Ready for Love, along with a music video.
Set with the signature pop style of BLACKPINK, the track has already broken multiple records and established a firm place for itself in the girl group's discography
