Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sets the internet on fire with THIS sizzling snap

File Footage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas soar the temperature as the gorgeous duo posed together for a sizzling picture setting couple goals.

Taking to Instagram, the Jonas Brothers band member dropped an unseen picture of the lovebirds from the Quantico star’s 40th birthday bash last month.

“Lady in red,” the singer captioned the photo.

In the photo, the birthday girl dropped jaws in a slaying red dress featuring cut-outs and thigh-high slit while looking away from the camera.

The global sensation lent her glamorous ensemble an added splash of dazzle with golden hoop earrings and opted for matching heels and bag for the party.

On the other hand, Jonas embraced his ladylove from behind donning a pink and black outfit with white sneakers.

The couple confirmed their relation in 2018 and got married later that year at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.



The lovebirds became parents when they welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy earlier this year.



