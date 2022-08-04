Meghan Markle ‘acting’ like Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for acting and behaving like a mother to Prince Harry, more so than a wife.



This allegation has been dropped by TV presenter Judy Finnigan, in her latest piece for Express UK.

She’s a mother figure. Just watch how she reassures him, rubbing his back, holding his hand. Many have said their marriage will end in tears.



I think they’re right but Harry, poor boy, has lived in a vale of grief his whole life. I don’t like the man he has become, but Bower’s book helps me to realise how he might have got there.

This claim comes after Meghan Markle was accused of having 'spirited' Prince Harry away from his frail grandmother, with the allegation that Meghan "quickly realised that the Royal Family wouldn’t foster her grand vision of a world conquering ‘brand’ and spirited him away.”

