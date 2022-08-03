Nawaz Sharif directs coalition govt to file reference against PTI within 48 hrs

PMLN-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. — Screengrab/YouTube

ISLAMABAD: During a meeting with the leadership of the ruling coalition, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday directed political parties to file a Supreme Court reference against PTI within 48 hours.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who presided the meeting in which the PML-N supremo urged that the SC be requested to have a full court hear the reference.

Nawaz added that those who create instability following the agenda of anti-national elements should receive no concession. He alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan is directly involved in CPEC’s rollback and selling Kashmir.

He asked coalition partners to take action against Khan's PTI following Election Commission of Pakistan's verdict in the foreign funding case, in which it declared the party to have received prohibited funds of foreign origin. The written verdict also stated that the PTI getting funds from some of the sources is also a violation of Pakistan's law.



Also present during the meeting, Qaumi Watan Party Chief Aftab Khan Sherpao said that the coalition government must now perform and control the increasing inflation.

Coalition parties decided to hold take to the streets against PTI across Pakistan. MQM will organise demonstrations in Karachi, while Hyderabad and Sukkur will be taken care of by the PPP.

During the meeting, it was also decided that PML-N will hold rallies against Khan’s party in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. While those in Peshawar will be held by JUI and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), and BNP Mengal will organise rallies in Quetta.