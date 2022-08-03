Prince William ‘rescuing, repairing the Prince Harry problem’: ‘Queen pleased’

Prince William has taken on the role of ‘fire wall’ from Queen Elizabeth and has been keeping Prince Harry “at bay” from the ageing monarch.

This claim has been made by Tom Bower, during his latest interview with the Palace Confidential podcast.

He was quoted saying, “I think for example the announcement that William is going to deliver a speech on the environment in Boston is a very clever move.



"It shows the real royals instead of the Montecito royals I think they handled the whole Jubilee visit with Meghan and Harry very well."

"They controlled it and made sure there was no damaging fallout. I think the Queen will be pleased that her son and grandson are rescuing and repairing the problem."