Frankie Jonas reveals which Jonas Brother is the secret 'party guy'

Frankie Jonas dished out interesting facts about his famous brothers on Nightly Pop with older brother Kevin

Kevin and Frankie Jonas shared several unknown facts about their fellow Jonas Brothers; Joe and Nick, exclusively on E! News' Nightly Pop.

The brother duo also spilled the beans on who amongst the four Jonas brothers is the most into partying, with Frankie saying: "Joe's the party guy."

Having shared many memorable outings with his older brother—including attending Coachella with Joe as a kid—the now 21-year-old Frankie also said he enjoys getting to "re-experience those moments but as an adult with them."

While Joe may be the best at having a good time, Frankie joked that Kevin is the worst at giving gifts, saying, "Kevin used to just go to Brookstone and then find the most technological thing."

Kevin has no hard feelings towards Frankie's revelation, however, as he declared his younger brother the best uncle out of the four.

As for which brother shows the most PDA?

"I think me and Danielle Jonas, actually," Kevin shared, adding, "We're always very connected and affectionate."