Kartik Aryan teases first look from upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’

After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, star Kartik Aryan will now be seen on the big screen with Kiara Advani once again in Satyaprem ki Katha.

Kartik announced the news of their upcoming film with an Instagram wish for his costar Kiara, reported ETimes; the film movie was earlier named as Satyanarayan ki Katha.

Director Sameer Vidwans also took to social media to announce the film and to share why the name was changed, saying that the title of the film should be creative and organic, and so it was changed.





As per reports, the film will be a love story and will also mark Kartik's first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala.



On the other hand, Kiara will also be sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. She is also working on a film with Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, Kartik has Shehzad a lined up with Kriti Sanon and Alaya F.