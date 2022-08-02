Prince Harry, Meghan Markle burden for Netflix amid 'problems of its own'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are asked to play theirs cards carefully with upcoming book.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to launch his memoir later this year, is said drop a bombshell over his family across the pond.

Commentator Guy Martin told Forbes: “On the surface, at least, there is no content from Archewell’s for-profit content arms that is making money.

“Facing intense problems of its own, Netflix, having bit deep into the Windsors of Montecito enterprise with a reported $100million, just cancelled Ms Markle’s one show Pearl, an animated film that had been nearing production.”

However, there is Harry's 'heartfelt' memoir that is set to fume the royals. The book could also start an 'intense battle' between Harry with elder brother Prince William.

Mr Martin added the royals are not expecting “Harry’s spanking new book summing up his young life to date will, also, be a bouquet of feel-good daisies extended to his family.