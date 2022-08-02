Stray Kids' Bang Chan's wholesome moment with NMIXX's Lily at ISAC 2022

Stray Kids' Bang Chan's video of approaching NMIXX's Lily in ISAC 2022 went viral, gathering 1 million views so far.

Bang Chan has been under the limelight for his interactions with several of his besties at this year's Idol Star Athletic Championship (ISAC), including ITZY's Ryujin, AB6IX's Woong—and now NMIXX's Lily.

His interaction with Lily at ISAC 2022 portrayed the bond they share. Since their friendship initiated during the training period, Lily has always appreciated Band Chan's support, especially as a fellow Australian.

The two share a close bond to the extent that Bang Chan once showed discomfort at being called sunbaenim by her, preferring the more familiar term Oppa, or 'older brother.'

During 2022 ISAC, Bang Chan became viral for his hilarious way of approaching her. The interaction, being a little weird, was also very wholesome at the same time!

The Stray Kids' star was seen coming up behind Lily and giving her a brief pat on the head before running away with an unusual, admittedly hilarious gait. Fans found it hilarious that the clip is already at 1 million views as of this writing.

Despite being awkwardly hilarious, the two are very comfortable with each other. They hung out together at other points throughout the ISAC 2022 which shows that they share a close bond with each other.