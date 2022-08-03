'Alchemy of Souls' Jung So Min makes new filmy startup

Jung So Min is ready to start her new film journey with 'Alchemy of Souls'

Jung So Min has officially signed a new exclusive contract with TH Company, as per reports.

TH Company’s CEO Kim Tae Ho announced that Jung So Min signed an exclusive contract with the agency and will be starting her new acting journey with them.

Kim shared, “Together with Jung So Min who has a bright future ahead, we plan on supporting her active promotions so that she can showcase her capabilities through various projects. Please show lots of interest and support for Jung So Min.”

Actress Jung So Min debuted in 2010 with the drama Bad Boy. Since then, she has been in many films, including Playful Kiss, Can We Get Married, Because This Is My First Life, Twenty, Homme Fatale, and others.

She now plays Mu Deok, the main character in tvN's Alchemy of Souls.

Meanwhile, TH Company is known for being home to actors Kang Ha Neul and Hwang Woo Seul Hye.