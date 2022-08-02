'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't be blamed for deciding to remain in US'

Trisha Goddard, former talk show host, has shared her thoughts on Tom Bower's new book and his various "potshots" on Meghan Markle.

Speaking on 60 Minutes Australia, Ms Goddard said: "'For f***s sake!', here we go again", adding that the spitefulness is "boring".

She added: "In the US, people really like them [Meghan and Harry].

"People can't understand what's going on in Britain, other than snobbishness.

"[and] I am pretty sure [that] there's a lot of that going on."

She claims that "you certainly can't blame them" for deciding to remain in the US, rather than return to Windsor.

Goddard notes that the couple have "successfully sued" various publications. She added that she "can't blame them" if they chose to remain the US for the "foreseeable future".

Tom Bower's book, released last month, made a set of bombshell claims about the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal Family.

Trisha Goddard also previously spoke to ITV's royal editor Chris Ship on his documentary, ‘Harry and Meghan: The Week That Shook The Royals’ about the couple. At the time, she said: “This is not just racism, but snobbishness."