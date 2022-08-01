Hannah Dodd opens up on being a part of Bridgerton Season 3

Hannah Dodd recently revealed that she would be playing Francesca Bridgerton in the upcoming season three of the Bridgerton.
According to E! News, Dodd, who would replace Ruby Stokes in season three, shared that she was so excited to play this role and had read six of the novels so far.
“I didn't know what I’d got myself in for, but I needed to read that as soon as possible,” said the 27-year-old.
She continued, “It's such a beautiful book and she’s such a beautiful character. I can't really believe that I get to play her.”
Reflecting on the series, the Enola Holmes actress pointed out that she enjoyed “Colin and Penelope’s story”.
“I am really looking forward to seeing how that pans out in our version,” she remarked.
Meanwhile, the drama creator Dodd’s characters Francesca as “a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family”.
Meghan Markle has come under fire for having orchestrated a ‘classic spin job’ with her royal woes
Jennifer Lopez stuns in light blue mini dress featuring big red flowers for her day out in Capri
Camilla needs to step up amid Prince Charles’ donations scandals, suggested a journalist
Ben Affleck returned to Los Angeles after a romantic honeymoon in Paris with his wife Jennifer Lopez
Prince Charles and his Charity Commission could face inquiry for accepting £ 1 million from the Bin Laden family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to Balmoral by the Queen