BTS's J-hope performs solo at Lollapalooza, Jimin cheers

BTS's J-hope recently made history after performing as the first Korean solo artist at Lollapalooza on July 31. The idol played some of his biggest hits to a crowd of around 100,000.
A sea of ARMYs brightened the arena.
Notably, BTS's Jimin was amongst the crowd, cheering for J-hope as his biggest supporter.
Koreaboo reveals, "Earlier in the week, ARMYs couldn’t stop praising Jimin after they realized he kept a promise to J-Hope by flying to America to support J-Hope on one of the biggest moments of his career."
Jimin was seen standing on a special spot above the stage and dancing and jumping along J-hope's music beats.
Both J-hope and Jimin were seen cheering for their juniors TXT as they performed prior to J-hope. They both were seen having fun outside the concert venue on the day of TXT's performance.
Meghan Markle does not drink coffee or other caffeinated drinks in the afternoon
Fans are touched by J-Hope's heartfelt reply to V when he asks him about their emotional moments together
New mom Jennifer Lawrence glowed as she rocked a casual and cool outfit in NYC
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox shared social media tribute for 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow on birthday
BTS ARMYs set the stage on fire with amazing performance alongside Erica Banks at Lollapalooza festival
Yolanda Hadid returns to Instagram after a 9-month-long break which helped her 'reevaluate' her life