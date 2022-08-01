BTS's J-hope performs solo at Lollapalooza, Jimin cheers

BTS's J-hope recently made history after performing as the first Korean solo artist at Lollapalooza on July 31. The idol played some of his biggest hits to a crowd of around 100,000.

A sea of ARMYs brightened the arena.

Notably, BTS's Jimin was amongst the crowd, cheering for J-hope as his biggest supporter.

Koreaboo reveals, "Earlier in the week, ARMYs couldn’t stop praising Jimin after they realized he kept a promise to J-Hope by flying to America to support J-Hope on one of the biggest moments of his career."



Jimin was seen standing on a special spot above the stage and dancing and jumping along J-hope's music beats.

Both J-hope and Jimin were seen cheering for their juniors TXT as they performed prior to J-hope. They both were seen having fun outside the concert venue on the day of TXT's performance.













































