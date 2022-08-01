Jennifer Lawrence shows off her postpartum bod in crop top: Photos

New mom Jennifer Lawrence glowed as she rocked a casual and cool outfit in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence looked gorgeous as she showed off her postpartum body in a black crop top and straight legged jeans in New York City on Saturday, July 30.

Jennifer appeared to be on a rainy morning coffee run as she held onto an iced latte in one hand and a black umbrella in the other.

She kept her blonde hair back in a casual pony tail on the outing, smiling for photographers passing by.

She kept the jewelry simple with two layered silver necklaces — including one that appeared to be a spade shaped and another with a turquoise.

The Oscar winner sported a thin wire pair of black sunglasses and a black leather handbag with a camel strap over her shoulder. Finally, she finished the outfit with a pair of sandals that appeared to be Birkenstocks.

At point on the stroll, she also hung onto a white water bottle in her right hand.

Jennifer has been looking amazing since giving birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, 37, in April.

The Hunger Games icon wed the art gallerist in an intimate Newport, Rhode Island ceremony in Oct. 2019.

The pair began their romance in mid-2018 and were engaged just a few months later in Feb. 2019. Jennifer has kept her child out of the spotlight, which she previously has said is protect their privacy.