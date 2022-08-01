How Meghan Markle maintains her slip physique after two children?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is an inspiration to millions for her slim physique after having two babies.



Experts at Bed Kingdom have disclosed Archie and Lilibet mother’s secret behind her slim body.

They have dished out sleep and exercise routine of the Duchess which keeps her slim.

According to the bedding experts, Meghan Markle ensures quality sleep by "not drinking coffee or other caffeinated drinks in the afternoon".

The Express UK quoted the experts as saying, Prince Harry’s sweetheart drinks healthy and energizing juices instead of caffeinated ones, which disrupts deep sleep.

According to them, sleeping habit of Meghan is key to maintain her slim body as it helps digestion and weight loss.

The report also discloses that Meghan regularly practices yoga, which is also a secret of her slim physique.