Monday August 01, 2022
'The Girl Downstairs': Suzy & Yang Se Jong seen filming for Netflix's upcoming drama

By Web Desk
August 01, 2022
According  to  sources from  ALLKPOP, Suzy and Yang Se Jong were spotted filming for their much awaited Netflix drama 'The Girl Downstairs' at a school, creating excitement for the first unofficial visuals of Suzy as Lee Doo Na and Yang Se Jong as Lee Won Jun

Netflix's 'The Girl Downstairs' is a remake  of a hit webtoon of the same name because of which, the  remake  has become a   hot  topic  on social media.

Earlier this week, netizens revealed that the crew of The Girl Downstairs  had visited a university campus to film.

Suzy was spotted with straight bangs and a white lace full-sleeves dress, portraying the retired idol star Lee Doo Na. 

Yang Se Jong was seen adorning casual white t-shirt and jeans, portraying the college student Lee Won Jun.

The series will mark Yang Se Jong's first acting gig after returning from his mandatory military service and Suzy’s latest project after doing Anna.