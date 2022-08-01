BTS’s ‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Film MV crosses 500mn views

BTS's music video for ‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima crossed the 500 million views mark on YouTube.
The news broke on July 31 as BTS's MV views continued soaring high.
Released on February 21 of 2020, the video reached the milestone around two years and five months after its release.
According to ALLKPOP, 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto Film has become the boy band's 14th MV to reach the half a billion view count, following Blood Sweat & Tears, Save Me, Fire, Dope, Not Today, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Fake Love, IDOL, DNA, Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance.
