Princess Diana's controversial 1995 interview to be included in new documentary

Princess Diana's 1995 infamous Panorama interview with Martin Bashir will be featured in an upcoming new documentary, The Princess.

The announcement has come a week after BBC pledged never to broadcast or license the interview to other broadcasters.

The excerpts from the infamous interview will be included in the upcoming documentary, which will air on Sky and Now TV next month.

Directed by Oscar-nominee Ed Perkins, the documentary will be re-telling the late Princess of Wales’ life, including news footage, interviews, and commentators.

Last week, the head of BBC vowed to never again broadcast the controversial interview or license it “in whole or part” to other broadcasters following revelations about how Bashir secured it.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William has also called for the documentary featuring his mother never to be shown again.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that BBC has not licensed the clip for use in The Princess. Instead, the documentary will use short clips of the interview, without infringing its copyright.