Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to ‘build career’?

Meghan Markle has come under fire for her alleged attempts to use Prince Harry and their wedding to ‘build her Hollywood career’ for the time when she’d ‘finally return to Hollywood’.

This warning has been issued by royal author and biographer Tom Bower.

He shared it all in an interview with Palace Confidential on Mailplus.

The author was quoted saying, “Thomas Markle told me that he knew the people at the wedding better than Meghan because he had filmed with them all at ABC and other studios.”

“Meghan didn't know Oprah at all. She's met her once for a few minutes. She didn't know George Clooney, that was passing once they'd met.”

“It was all for her future. She used the wedding to build up her career for when she returned to Hollywood.”