Princess Eugenie’s secret message during wedding REVEALED

Princess Eugenie made sure to send out a message with a key wedding day choice

Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank may not have been a huge global event like the Cambridge or Sussex wedding, but the bride made sure to send out a message with her wedding day choices, as per Mirror UK.

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew, chose to make a statement at her wedding with her decision to not wear a veil on her wedding; becoming the first royal bride in decades to ditch the veil!

The princess married Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in 2018, and chose a Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos dress for the big day, with a low-cut back to clearly show off the scar on her spine from a childhood surgery for scoliosis.

Princess Eugenie notably had a surgery on her spine at the tender age of 12 to correct the curvature from scoliosis; she has since made sure to be an active advocate to bring awareness about scoliosis.

She earlier detailed her journey in an article for the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, in which she said: “Without the care I received at the RNOH I wouldn't look the way I do now; my back would be hunched over. And I wouldn't be able to talk about scoliosis the way I now do, and help other children who come to me with the same problem.”