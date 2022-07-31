Amber Heard officially bankrupt form Johnny Depp defamation case?

Amber Heard has been plunging deeper and deeper into financial ruin since losing the trial to Johnny Depp and has reportedly filed for bankruptcy to avoid the payout.

This comes as no surprise since Amber’s legal team already mentioned in previous interviews that the Aquaman star simply does not have the funds to pay back her ex-husband the $10 million he is owed.

But she also made another legal splash before finally calling it quits it seems. The appeal for a retrial ‘fell like a lead balloon' in the eyes of the public, especially since the actor claimed, “We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment-compliant verdict. Therefore, we are appealing the verdict.”

According to Marca, Amber filed for bankruptcy before July 21st and issued an appeal with the court about the state of her finances and bowed out from the settlement payment.

In the petition, she seeks nullity of the entire judgment because of her lack of sufficient funds.