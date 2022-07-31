Meghan Markle warned politics will not earn her money: 'Paid very badly'

Meghan Markle is told her political ambitions will not be fruitful.

Author Tom Bower claims the Duchess of Sussex would love to be a politician in the US while her children start school.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Bower said: "I think that she does see her future as a congresswoman for California.

"There are 40 seats there and most of them are Democrat.

"But her problem is twofold: One is that it’s very badly paid and Meghan needs a lot of money to live, and secondly you’ve got to be pretty tough in a political fight.

"Whether she has the ability to be so tough and insensitive to go with the rocks and rolls, we’ll see – she can’t sue people as she’d like to in Britain for attacking her.

"I think she’d quite like a political role, I think she’ll first wait to see her children into school, she’ll build the foundations for it.

"But she’s a very good-looking woman, she’s sassy, she’s got her issues like parental rights – there have been worse people who have been congresswomen, so there’s a good chance."