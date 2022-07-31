Prince Charles gets involved in another controversy

After a secret meeting at Clarence House—Prince Charles accepted a $1.2 million charity donation from the family of Osama Bin Laden in 2013, reported thetimes.co.uk.

According to the report Charles' aides objected but were ignored.

The allegations have been rejected by a spokesperson for the Clarence House.

A statement said, "The Prince of Wales' Charitable Fund has assured us that thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation."

The statement said, "the decision to accept was taken by the charity's trustees alone and any attempt to characterise it otherwise is false."



