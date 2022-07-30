Beyoncé references Jay Z cheating rumours in latest album

Beyonce references Jay Z cheating rumours in latest album

Beyoncé has seemingly broken her silence on Jay Z’s cheating scandal and the headline making elevator incident when her sister Solange Knowles attacked her husband.

The Crazy in Love hit-maker released her much awaited album Renaissance and fans were surprised when they listened to the seventh studio album of the singer having references of her relationship with the rapper.

The 40-year-old singer publically addressed the Guns Go Bang singer’s infidelity in her 2016 album Lemonade as she referred to the other woman as "Becky with the good hair."

Now, in her hotly released track Plastic On The Sofa, Beyoncé sings: “We don't need the world's acceptance. They're too hard on me, they're too hard on you, boy.”

“Boy, I know you can't help but to be yourself around me, yourself around me. And I know nobody's perfect so I'll let you be, I'll let you be.

“It's the way that you wear your emotions on both of your sleeves, 'til the face you make when I tell you that I had to leave.

She further sings, “I'm one of one, I'm number one, I'm the only one,” hinting that she’s now confident that Beyoncé is the only “one” for Jay Z.

“Don't even waste your time trying to compete with me. No one else in this world can think like me. I'm twisted, contradicted, keep him addicted,” the song adds.

The singer also wrote lyrics about the 2014 scandal when Solange hit her hubby in elevator at the Met Gala which the trio later dubbed as “private family matter” in a joint statement.

Beyoncé's latest single Cozy seems to be about the incident in which she sings, “She’s a god, she’s a hero, she survived, all she been through, confident and she lethal.

“Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis, because she comfortable. Comfortable in my skin, cozy with who I am,” the song adds.