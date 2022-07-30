Kim Kardashian unveils daughter North West’s spooky sketch designs for Yeezy

File footage

Kim Kardashian has a budding model on her hands. The supermodel’s eldest child, North West has started designing creative models for her father Kanye West’s Yeezy brand.

On Friday, the reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared several pictures of sketches her 9-year-old daughter drew for Yeezy, along with a model of her designs.

In the pictures, posted to Instagram Stories, North modeled the uniquely shaped silver eyewear while sporting an all-black ensemble.

“North West Sketches,” The Kardashians alum captioned the photo. The 9-year-old was also seen taking a selfie of her look.

North also unveiled some of her designs, which she created using a marker for the sketches and braids to add to the creativeness.

Kim - who shares North along with kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye—wrote in the caption of the snaps, "YR 3022 @YEEZY SHDZ."

The SKIMS founder, 41, who was declared legally single in March amid her divorce proceedings from West, has continued to support her former partner’s business ventures.

She recently revealed that Kanye, 45, had helped her create her skincare brand, Skkn.



