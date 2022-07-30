Amy Grant leaves hospital after accident

Amy Grant has been discharged from hospital and subsequently postponed several concert dates, two days after being hospitalized following a bike accident.

"Earlier this week Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while out riding her bicycle with a friend, her rep said in a statement to Yahoo Entertainment.

"Following a brief hospitalization where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably."

The Grammy winner's accident occurred Wednesday in Nashville, where she lives with Vince Gill, her husband of 22 years. She began her recovery at the city's Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"Due to the doctor's orders she has had to postpone her upcoming August concerts (Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City, Wilmington)," Friday's statement continued. "The concerts have been rescheduled for April and June 2023. All tickets will be honored at the new performance dates. There are no other changes to her touring schedule at this time. Go ."