Jameela Jamil addresses Marvel fans’ criticism over She-Hulk appearance

Jameela Jamil recently responded to the backlash she received from Marvel fans for her character’s appearance in the She Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer.
According to Independent, Jameela, who plays a villainous role in the movie, was slammed by some fans of MCU as they suggested that her character’s hairstyle was more like a “wig”.
The Good Place star turned to Twitter earlier this month and responded to the criticism.
“Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14-hour stunt day in Atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her,” she wrote.
Lately, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress spoke up over this ‘wig’ controversy.
“It was great. It’s just a wig,” Jameela remarked.
She continued, “I love the MCU. I love the Marvel fan base. I respect them, and I was merely making sure that they knew that I was with them. I was reassuring them. I’m on their side. And so, I never mind any criticism or feedback.”
“As long as it isn’t done in a cruel or toxic way, I’m with the Marvel fan base when they push for more; I’m into it,” she pointed out.
Reports claimed that the fire had broken out on the sets of Luv Ranjan's upcoming film
Jennifer Aniston looked stylish in taupe sweater and purple scarf as she returns to Los Angeles
Helen Skelton shared:’ It has happened to so many people who aren't stupid'
Kendall Jenner's alleged boyfriend Devin Booker posts stunning vacation photos on social media
The upcoming 'Peaking Blinders' spin-off film will feature both familiar and new faces, said Steve Knight
Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra hilariously captioned, 'watch us trying to outdo respecting each other!'