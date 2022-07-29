NCT Dream concert canceled after member tests COVID positive

Sad news for NCT Dream fans as another member of the K-pop group tested positive for COVID

SM Entertainment on July 27, released an official statement confirming that NCT DREAM TOUR - THE DREAM SHOW 2 : In A DREAM is cancelled.

The news came after another member of the group, Renjun, took a self diagnosis test and tested positive for COVID-19.

NCT Dream concert was originally scheduled to take place on the three nights of July 29-July 31 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

After NCT’s Mark got positive, the team had planned to move the date of the Dream Tour ahead but since another member Renjun tested positive, the concert will not be taking place.

The concert was fully sold out but now sources reveal, the tickets will be refunded and the date of the refunding process will be revealed soon.