Friday July 29, 2022
BTS’s J-Hope And Zico to join forces for YouTube show: Details

By Web Desk
July 29, 2022
BTS member J-Hope and Zico will come together on Zico's new YouTube original show Give Me a Minute.

Although officially HYBE family, this will be the first time ever that many fans get to see Zico and J-Hope interacting in one frame.

Give Me A Minute has a very intriguing idea. Zico will act as the host and meet his guests in unusual settings for a 5-minute conversation.

In the preview video of the show, Zico said, “To stay true to the content, I haven’t thought of anything. I have emptied my mind. I only thought about emptying my mind.”

Since fans were thrilled to see Zico and J-Hope together at the Jack In The Box listening party, this interaction is eagerly anticipated. It will be intriguing to observe the kind of chemistry that this unlikely pairing will bring to the table.