Dua Lipa addresses recent firework mishap during Toronto concert: 'Deeply sorry'

Dua Lipa apologized while addressing the recent shocking incident occurred during her concert in Toronto when fireworks went off inside the arena leaving three fans injured.

The Break My Heart hit-maker apologized to her followers in a statement shared on her Instagram story while adding that the incident happened at the Scotiabank Arena is being investigated.

Lipa was finishing up her concert when fireworks were set off around 11:45 pm on Wednesday and three concertgoers received minor injuries as per People Magazine.

“Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto,” the singer wrote. “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.”

“There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred,” Lipa added.

“Bringing the show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I’m so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way,” she continued.

Signing off, Lipa added, “All my love, Dua.”

The Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) also issued a statement regarding the occurrence during Lipa’s performance as per Daily Mail.

“Last night, at the end of a concert event at Scotiabank Arena, unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the audience,” the company said.

“As a result, three attendees received minor aid on-site and were able to go home without a need for further medical attention,” the statement added.

It further read, “As one of the premier venues in North America, creating a safe and secure venue for every attendee at Scotiabank Arena is MLSE's top priority and we immediately began working in cooperation with Toronto Police Services to fully investigate this reckless and dangerous act.”

“As always, we thank Toronto Police Services, the on-site medical team, employees and concert attendees for their swift support in responding to this incident,” the statement concluded.