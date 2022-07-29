Taylor Swift gives sweet reaction to Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s appreciation video

Taylor Swift’s adorable reaction to Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s new video on Instagram melt hearts.



On Tuesday, the Jumanji star could be seen listening to the singer’s Bad Blood song along with his co-star Kevin Hart.

In a clip, there was a tongue-in-cheek verbal exchange between Hart and Dwayne about the song as the former informed that he had been listening to Message in a Bottle from the same singer.

For the unversed, the updated versions of both songs Bad Blood and Message in a Bottle would be featured in upcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets.



Interestingly, Taylor also dropped a heartwarming message in the comments section.

“Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs,” wrote Blank Space crooner.

She added, “Good luck with the film!! Ur the man.”

