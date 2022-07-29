Prince Charles ‘almost quit’ Royal Family over media intrusion

Prince Charles once 'almost quit' the royal family after being angered by the media intrusion into his life

Prince Charles was reportedly left so ‘angry’ over the media’s intrusion into his personal life in the 1990s that he ‘almost quit’ the Royal Family and left for Italy to work as a ‘part-time’ royal, a royal expert was quoted saying by Express UK.

As the 73-year-old gears up to eventually step into his role as the monarch in the near future, a royal expert revealed on Royally Us that Charles almost left the monarchy once.

When asked about claims about Charles moving to Italy in the 90s, royal expert Gareth Russell told host Christina Garibaldi: “That was one of the things I heard from three different people.”

“This was really in the 1990s, at the height or depth of tabloid intrusion into his life, and Diana's. I think he was, you know, he felt very, he was very angry and it was getting to the stage where it had really affected his life, his estranged wife's life and their children's lives.”

“People forget how remorseless media intrusion to them was in the 1990s,” added Russell.

He further shared: “Charles had come up with this idea, allegedly, that he would spend six months of the year living in Tuscany in Northern Italy.”