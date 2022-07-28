 
Thursday July 28, 2022
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney makes shocking admission about her financial situation

By Web Desk
July 28, 2022
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney recently revealed that she could not afford to take a six-month break from acting due to financial pressure.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sydney, who was cast in her first Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, shared that her successful career had not affected her monetary condition.

“I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mum, and I'm worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” explained the 24-year-old.

Reflecting on taking a retreat for few days, Sydney noted, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that. I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

“If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in LA. I take deals because I have to,” said the Emmy-nominated actress while referring to her house in LA which she bought after five years of constant hard work. 