Jennifer Lopez’s $400M fortune at stake as she did not sign prenup before wedding: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to go against signing a prenup before tying the knot because of singer's 'unconditional love' for her hubby.

An insider told OK! Magazine that the newly married couple did not prepare a prenuptial agreement despite their combined $550 million fortune at stake.

The Marry Me actor’s worth is around $400 million whereas the Batman vs Superman star’s fortune is around $150 million as per the outlet.

Explaining the reason for not having the contract made before marriage, a source credited Affleck for having a "grounding" effect on JLo.

"He doesn't have that same need to show off or do things on such a big scale anymore and that's helped to balance Jennifer out in that regard," the insider added.

"She gets a lot more pleasure out of the simple, smaller things than she used to," the source further said.

The outlet shared that while "Jennifer loves Ben for exactly who he is," the source noted that Affleck has drastically changed since their first relationship during the 2000s.

"Ben's grown up an awful lot in the 18 years since they first split," the insider emphasized.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot earlier this month in a low-key romantic ceremony in Los Angeles at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

While confirming her marriage to Affleck, JLo wrote in her newsletter On the JLo, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning," she added.

"Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things—and worth waiting for.”