Brad Pitt is 'coolest human to work with', says Joey King

Joey King praised her Bullet Train costar Brad Pitt as the 22-year-old dubbed him the 'coolest' coworker.
During her conversation with Digital Spy, King said, "I've been acting for almost 19 years now which is actually insane, but I grew up in L.A. But this movie, stepping on to this set, I felt like I just touched down in Los Angeles.
“I felt so fish-out-of-water, like imposter syndrome,” she added.
"I was like, 'What am I doing here? I don't deserve to be here.' But working on this movie with the entire cast, and of course Brad — like, he's (expletive) Brad Pitt at the end of the day," expressed King.
"We love Brad Pitt. It was truly an honor — not just because they're so talented and have such cool careers, but because they're the coolest humans to work with," she said of the cast.
“Brad became someone that I was so comfortable with and feel so lucky that I was able to share this time with. I just absolutely adore him. ... It doesn't get better than these people, just on human level and on a talent level."
