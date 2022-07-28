 
close
Thursday July 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Brad Pitt is 'coolest human to work with', says Joey King

Joey King praised her Bullet Train costar Brad Pitt

By Web Desk
July 28, 2022
Brad Pitt is coolest human to work with, says Joey King
Brad Pitt is 'coolest human to work with', says Joey King

Joey King praised her Bullet Train costar Brad Pitt as the 22-year-old dubbed him the 'coolest' coworker.

During her conversation with Digital Spy, King said, "I've been acting for almost 19 years now which is actually insane, but I grew up in L.A. But this movie, stepping on to this set, I felt like I just touched down in Los Angeles.

“I felt so fish-out-of-water, like imposter syndrome,” she added.

"I was like, 'What am I doing here? I don't deserve to be here.' But working on this movie with the entire cast, and of course Brad — like, he's (expletive) Brad Pitt at the end of the day," expressed King.

"We love Brad Pitt. It was truly an honor — not just because they're so talented and have such cool careers, but because they're the coolest humans to work with," she said of the cast.

“Brad became someone that I was so comfortable with and feel so lucky that I was able to share this time with. I just absolutely adore him. ... It doesn't get better than these people, just on human level and on a talent level."